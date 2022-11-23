METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry told the City Council on Monday night that the state has sent 17 more families to live at Days Inn on Pelham Street.
“I did get a call about 10 days ago from DHCD (the Department of Housing and Community Development) saying they were going to put four more families in, and I again expressed my frustration with them,” Perry said. “Since then, they put 17 additional families in the Days Inn.”
An initial group of 55 immigrant families were sent to the hotel Oct. 12 without prior notification from the state, prompting Perry to share his displeasure in a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
When the pandemic began in 2020, the state sent homeless people who lived at Days Inn but that program ended in July 2021.
When asked for the exact number of immigrant families now living at Days Inn, Perry said the initial 55 dropped to 42 after some families were relocated. But the figure is now “up to about 57,” he said.
“So there’s been some ebb and flow,” Perry added.
But the mayor told city councilors on Monday that the city is not paying to provide services to any of the recent arrivals.
“We’re in there fighting for the City of Methuen to make sure that the taxpayers are not footing the bill for anything associated with these individuals,” he said. “They are not illegal aliens, however.”
Perry said Baker announced Friday that he was requesting $139 million to support new immigrant populations in the state.
“A big chunk of it would go to DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), so the City of Methuen would get some,” Perry said.
School Superintendent Brandi Kwong was among those who attended the meeting Monday, which was held virtually due to a malfunctioning elevator at City Hall. She presented the number of children living at Days Inn who attend local schools.
“We have 13 enrolled from the first group of families and 25 that we are cost sharing for transportation that are at their school of origin somewhere in Massachusetts,” she said. “Then, we did get a new group of 15 students late last week, and we are enrolling 15 students from that new group of 17 families. They haven’t started yet.”
All of the students are enrolled at either Marsh or Comprehensive Grammar schools or at Methuen High School, Kwong said, “depending on programs and needs.”
“I am in close contact with DESE,” she said. “We are keeping very close track of everything that we are doing, and what our staff is accounting for the time that we’re spending with the students, and certainly transportation costs when we’re cost sharing with other districts.”
Perry said New Balance donated 144 pairs of sneakers for adults and children that he took to the people at Days Inn along with Linda Soucy of Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc., a nonprofit that helps families in need.
“We wanted her to say thank you to New Balance, a great community partner who is always there when we need them,” Perry said.
