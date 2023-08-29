METHUEN — There will be plenty of seats on the School Committee on the ballot in November but there are only five candidates for the six open spots.
There will be no preliminary elections this year in Methuen for any race, so voting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day to register to vote in the Municipal Election is Saturday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m.
On the School Committee, Ryan DiZoglio, Laurie Keegan and Louann Santos are running for reelection while incumbents Jana Zanni Pesce, Susan Nicholson and Rachael Banks are stepping down.
Daniel Shibilia and Kristen Maxwell will be joining the incumbents seeking reelection on the November ballot and are virtually assured seats when the new School Committee is sworn in.
As there are only five candidates running for election, a write-in candidate or sticker candidate is a possibility. A write-in or sticker candidate “must receive more votes than any other candidate for that office,” according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website. There is no minimum number of votes required.
Voters will need to write a write-in candidate’s name and address in the black space on their ballots. If a name or address is misspelled, the vote can still count, as long as the election workers can figure out the voter’s intent.
If a candidate would like to hand out stickers for voters to use in the blank space, they can do so only more than 150 feet from the polling location.
Voters who use scanners will fill out an oval next to the write-in space, which will indicate for most tabulators to segregate that ballot with others in a separate compartment to be hand-counted at the close of the polls.
The new candidates
Maxwell moved to Methuen six years ago with her husband and their three kids.
Her eldest, Riley, graduated from Methuen High School and now is off to college. Her other two children, Peyton, 12, and Brendan, 7, are still in the Methuen School District.
“Since arriving in Methuen six years ago, I have joined multiple organizations involved with our children in an attempt to better their school experience,” Maxwell said.
She has been part of the Parent Teacher Organization, school council and committees in the district, she said. Maxwell also supported her children’s sports activities by holding positions on multiple youth sport boards and helping to run a youth summer program in Methuen with other parents.
“These experiences have led to my interest and desire to get further involved in our community,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell said she wants to build on these relationships to meet even more with parents in Methuen to support the school system and students overall.
Maxwell grew up in the Medford Public School system. Riley and Peyton started their schooling their as well, so Maxwell said she believes she has a “great comparison knowing what they have to offer and what we have here.”
“I want the children here to know we are working together as a team to give them the best opportunity at a great future,” Maxwell said.
The other new name on the ballot is Shibilia.
Shibilia, who has served on the PTO at the Tenney Grammar School, moved to Methuen in 2015. He now calls the city home and has been involved with his family in many areas of the community.
He has a 6-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter. Both will be attending Marsh Grammar School this year. Both children served as peer models at the preschool, Shibilia said.
“With two kids at the Marsh and after two school years on the PTO at the Tenney, school committee makes more sense given my current phase of life,” Shibilia said. “I can give a voice to parents. I can use my education and experience to aid in the continuous improvement of our schools.”
Shibilia attended Wilmington Public School, where he called himself not a great student because he “lacked direction.” He said he thinks, however, that he relates to more people today.
“I think by creating interesting challenges and other outlets for students, kids like me can be engaged and succeed,” Shibilia said. “We need to be able to provide for students where they are.”
Now, Shibilia said he wants to focus on talent acquisition and retention, calling the faculty and staff “our greatest assets.” He also wants to have the committee look at how the school system serves the special education population.
“It tends to be a very sore subject for parents fighting those battles,” Shibilia said. “I also want to ensure that we’re providing all that we can to the students ... I believe in fostering an inclusive and dynamic learning environment that prepares students not only for academic success but also for a lifetime of curiosity, adaptability and responsible citizenship.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.