BOSTON — On the 75th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund, 26 residents from the Andovers will be stepping up on Oct.1.
Every year the Jimmy Fund Walk raises funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This will be the 35th year of the event, according to event organizers.
Kathryn Wickersham, who was diagnosed with Oligodendroglioma, grade 3 brain cancer, will be participating as a patient partner in the “Walk Heroes” event.
“My medical team has supported me at every single moment following my diagnosis last August,” Wickersham said.
“They have encouraged me and helped me return to college to finish my degree while on active treatment. The Dana-Farber team has shown me that life doesn’t have to stop when you get cancer.”
In total, the walk has raised more than $167 million for Dana-Farber, including $8.8 million last year.
The walk is held on the Boston Marathon course and includes four options, a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon walk. There is also an option to participate virtually.
“Throughout the past 34 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer,” Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk, said.
“This year also marks the 35th annual Jimmy Fund Walk. We are eager to get out on the course and see all our outstanding walkers and teams come together to support this great cause.”
Walkers will find food, music, and a speaking program at the finish line.
From North Andover John Baggetta, Luke Michel, Hillary Bruns, Bethany Parker, Hannah Phelan, Janet Forman, Kathleen Faigen, Katharina Graef, Nancy McCarthy, and Maritere Mendez will be walking.
From Andover Kristen Lindahl, Emily Rothmann, Leah Anciello, Monica Kwok, Jo Li, Jennifer Lemmerman, John Finkenaur, Diane Finkenaur, Barb Wrightson, Gary Blongiewicz, Elliott Jacobowitz, Meghan Singleton, Jeremy Segal, Laurie Scolaro and Amy Hamilton will be participating.
To register to walk, volunteer or support a walker visit JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. For $5 off the registration fee enter promo code NEWS.
Registering for the event will reward walkers with a bib, medal and Jimmy Fund Walk T-Shirt.
