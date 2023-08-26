The Merrimack River Watershed Council and the City of Haverhill have been awarded a share of more than $6.4 million in state grants to support ecological restoration projects.
The grants, announced by the office of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll earlier in the week, will go to strengthening community preparedness for large storms, improving climate-ready infrastructure, restoring flood storage capacities and protecting fisheries, wildlife and river habitat.
“With extreme weather becoming more frequent, projects like these are a climate-smart investment to help cities and towns adapt to climate change,” said Healey. “It is important that we upgrade culverts and small bridges to prevent flooding and reduce public safety risks. We are proud to announce these awards that will support our communities and ecosystems for generations to come.”
Both Merrimack River Watershed Council and the City of Haverhill received money from the Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Grant Program. Culverts are structures that channel water past obstacles. Culverts also can direct water to an underground waterway.
“Undersized culverts are one of the biggest stressors on Massachusetts stream ecosystems,” said Rebecca Tepper, energy and environmental affairs secretary. “Ecological restoration serves our communities and the environment by increasing climate resilience, improving habitat for wildlife, building outdoor recreational opportunities, and creating jobs.”
The Merrimack River Watershed Council, at 60 Island St. in Lawrence, will receive $199,938 for its Merrimack restoration partnership project.
The work supports an expansive network of partners working to develop a strategic, watershed-scale restoration and climate-resilient plan for rivers and their watersheds in northeast and north central Massachusetts, including the Nashua, Lower Merrimack, Sudbury, Assabet, Concord, Spicket, Shawsheen and Beaver Brook.
The partnership is also leading ecological restoration planning and education activities.
The funding will be used to support high-priority dam removal, culvert replacement and floodplain restoration projects.
“Many municipalities are eager to replace their failing culverts with larger, climate-ready structures, but they often lack the technical knowledge and financial resources to do so,” Driscoll said. “This grant program fills the gap by providing both necessary funding and technical assistance to local communities.”
Haverhill was awarded $87,000 for replacement of the East Meadow River Culverts.
The money will pay for field data collection for a culvert removal and replacement on Brandy Brow Road to improve stream connectivity of the East Meadow River.
The funding comes days after the area faced its second extreme flooding on the morning of Friday, Aug. 18. Friday’s impact, according to the report, was life threatening around creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Following the first flooding, on Aug. 8, Haverhill declared a state of emergency as 22 adults and children living in a multi-family home at 5 Ford St. were evacuated after a massive sinkhole formed from the torrential rain.
Many cities in the area are also working to receive assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
“DER brings a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to restoration — building and supporting partnerships among regional organizations, municipalities, NGOs, and agencies. We believe this is the best way to achieve ecological restoration and community resilience,” said Tom O’Shea, commissioner of the Department of Fish and Game.
