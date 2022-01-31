NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Fire Department battled both fire and ice Monday morning at 65 Marblehead St.
"A little after 6:30 a.m., we got a call for a possible electrical fire in a residence," said fire Chief John Weir. "The first crew found fire on the first floor ceiling of a balloon frame house. The fire spread up interior walls to the attic, and crews made an aggressive, interior attack to control the flames."
One of the first lieutenants to arrive fell through a floor after entering the house, but wasn't injured, and was able to finish fighting the fire, Weir said.
"Because of the rapidly advancing fire, and because of the freezing temperatures inside and outside, with the ground turning to ice, we struck a second alarm," Weir said.
Ice formed on trucks and hoses, hampering the work, while employees from the Department of Public Works spread salt on the ground so firefighters wouldn't slip. Crews from the Lawrence, Andover, Methuen, Middleton and Haverhill fire departments either responded to the fire or covered North Andover's stations.
"We want to thank our mutual aid communities," Weir said. "With the weather conditions, it would have been tough to fight the fire by ourselves."
The family of four and multiple pets living in the house were all able to escape, and received aid from the Red Cross, as well as from Deanna Lima and Crystal Clunie from North Andover Community Support Services.
The fire burned through the roof, but crews were able to limit its impact to the front of the building, and Weir estimated the damage to be in excess of $150,000.
"The building commissioner, Paul Hutchins, has deemed that the building is unsafe as it is now, until it is repaired," Weir said.
While crews stood by on Marblehead Street throughout the morning to make sure the fire didn't flare back up, a fire investigator started to examine the property.
While there were no problems locating hydrants, in spite of this weekend's snow storm, Weir said this was a good moment to remind residents to keep hydrants in their neighborhoods shoveled out.
Weir also thanked Rehab 5, a nonprofit that responds to fires and is operated on the North Shore by Roger Baker, for showing up at this morning's fire with hot drinks, extra gloves and a vehicle where firefighters could warm up.
"The town, through the select board, donated one of our ambulances to him this past year," Weir said.