ANDOVER — Mosquitoes trapped last week in Andover tested negative for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, according to town officials.
The statement said the town's risk for EEE remains "high." Officials said multiple tests will need to be negative before the risk level can be moved down.
Town officials and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health are urging residents to continue to limit outdoor activities at night beginning at sundown.
According to the statement, outdoor events should end by 7:15 p.m. That time will move earlier as the days shorten in the coming weeks, and will be in effect until the first hard frost.
Officials said residents should be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, wear pants and long-sleeve shirts, and use bug spray to avoid mosquito bites.
