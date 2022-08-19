ATKINSON — The town's risk for mosquito-borne illness is being updated to “low,” following a positive test of Jamestown Canyon virus detected by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The town's risk was previously at a “baseline” for the season, but the latest detection elevated the risk.
The mosquito sample pool was taken on Aug. 2 by a mosquito management contractor on behalf of Atkinson.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jamestown Canyon virus is spread to people by infected mosquitoes. Fever, headache and fatigue are associated with it. This specific virus can additionally cause severe disease, including encephalitis — inflammation of the brain.
The town recommends residents and visitors take preventative measures during Atkinson's low-threat of probable illness, including using mosquito repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants when outside from dusk to dawn. Recommendations also include being aware of stagnant water, like idle swimming pools, and dumping standing water regularly.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the town administrator’s office at 603-362-1064.
