ANDOVER — Though it was a long day, Town Meeting went smoothly with the budget and most warrant articles passing by overwhelming margins.
The morning began with multiple people taking aim at Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
First, Mike Meyers, a 62-year resident of Andover, attempted to have residents vote “no confidence” in Flanagan.
“I’m just worried, I have doubt in any of the recommendations coming from the town manager, any issues,” Meyers said.
The effort was quickly shot down by Town Moderator Sheila Doherty, who said voters do not have purview over individual employees. That vote would have to be taken by the Select Board, because of Andover’s form of government, she said.
Doherty opened the meeting warning that personal “character assassinations” would not be allowed. She was referring to an effort organized over social media taking a critical aim at town staff, specifically in the town manager’s office.
Outside the large tent set up for the event, people handed out flyers questioning Flanagan’s salary and some wore T-shirts and carried signs in support of former Youth Services Director Bill Fahey.
Fahey was fired on May 10 after a 12-week suspension where he was investigated for “misconduct,” by a private investigator hired by the town, Flanagan said. The town began the investigation following a referral from the Essex County District Attorney’s office.
Fahey filed a lawsuit this past Thursday for wrongful termination, with documents revealing he was investigated for sexual misconduct.
After the failed “no confidence” call, Gabe Levine, a 22-year resident of Andover, proposed to defund the town manager’s office — stripping $608,990 from the budget. Multiple people spoke in agreement, saying the resources going to Flanagan’s office are excessive.
However, town officials warned decreasing the budget by that amount would not only impact the town manager.
Greg Sebaskey, a 30-year resident of Andover, voiced the lone public disagreement to the amendment.
“To bring a point of retribution to the town manager at Town Meeting is inappropriate,” he said.
When Doherty called the question after the discussion, it was shot down by a large majority.
Pension fund and West Elementary
After more than an hour of presentations and debate, the town voted to allow the Select Board to borrow money to pay for a majority of the town’s unfunded pension liability. Flanagan said that will be about $175 million, according to current projections.
Voters also overwhelmingly voted to approve the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool project to build a new school.
Voters will have to solidify both votes to approve borrowing money for town projects by more than 50% of votes cast at the ballot box at a special Town Meeting on June 15.
Other articles
Lindsay Concemi, of Andover, asked voters to approve about $75,000 to clean up the banks of the Merrimack River. While town officials recommended not to fund the proposal because of current work being done by the town, voters decided to approve funding the project.
A citizen petition by Jose Albuquerque to have voters potentially change the government structure was rejected by voters. He also withdrew his petition to implement term limits.
Albuquerque’s petition to change the bylaws to include a noise ordinance also failed.
The zoning amendments to allow permanent outdoor dining passed.
“I’m thankful the community supported all of the articles submitted by the town,” Flanagan said at the end of an eight-hour day.