METHUEN -- Brenda Haryslak and her son Jett, 19, have brought their candy store business to Methuen.
Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary, at 246 Broadway, is offering fudge, floats, candies and even antiques at its “old tyme candy shoppe.”
“People like going into an old-fashioned candy store,” Jett said. “It’s different than going into like a CVS and getting manufactured chocolates. We’re bringing back that feeling because a lot of things have become modernized.”
The Haryslaks have personified Sir Pennycandy to create a story around a doctor who always claims that candy is the best medicine. With Pennycandy’s bust watching over the store, the two are selling their “prescription bottles,” as they call it, of different assortments of nostalgic candies, from candy bracelets to the Haribo raspberries and blackberries.
“His story is that he’s a doctor in England and he gives up being a doctor to sell candy because that’s a better remedy,” Jett said.
Three years ago, the Haryslaks started their candy shop in Georgetown. Their most recent venture was in Rockport, but Brenda said she is excited for the new opportunity in Methuen.
For Brenda, the whole idea of a candy store returns to her childhood.
“I grew up going to a candy store in Marlborough. As we were raising kids, we would go to all the fun candy spots,” Brenda said, adding that she took her kids to the Wayside Inn in Sudbury as well. “This is what I wanted to spend the rest of my days doing.”
She said that Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary is meant to embrace the old times, from the candy to the '50s music to the thrifted items. The gift shop includes homemade soaps, jack-in-the-boxes, books and Raggedy Anns and Andys. Brenda actively thrifts for the vintage items sold in the store.
“We’re all about nostalgia here,” Brenda said. “With all this technology and all things changing and moving fast, it’s a fun to have a space that’s like the ‘olden days.’”
Now, the shop serves Winfrey’s fudge, with flavors like penuchi walnut, chocolate peanut butter -– Jett’s favorite -- and almond joy.
There are goods from the Ye Olde Pepper Company in Salem, too, such as the 1800s-candy lemon Gibralters, which are a soft-paste, sugar that melts in your mouth. Jett said the texture is somewhat a good chalky, similar to butter mints.
There are also options for floats with Squamscott Old Fashion Beverages. Brenda has named some soda-ice-cream combos after Methuen-based features. The Paul Methuen is with black cherry soda and vanilla ice cream, and the Spicket River is sarsaparilla soda and coffee ice cream.
“We carry all of your favorites in one place,” Brenda said.
In the future, the Haryslaks plan to get an enrober machine to cover foods in chocolate. Brenda said she wants to try chocolate covered Cheez-Its.
And if customers can’t choose, Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary offers what they call New England gift baskets. They include Inpopnito popcorn, from Rhode Island; one of the prescription bottles of candy; maple candy; and salt water taffy.
Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary hosted its soft opening July 1 and will have a grand opening event on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. The celebration will include a performance by Jett’s band, The GemsTones, which will play hits from the '50s. Mayor Neil Perry and other Methuen city officials are expected for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In the meantime, the candy shop is open each day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all other days.
