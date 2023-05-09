LAWRENCE — A motorcyclist died Monday after a crash in Lawrence that involved an automobile.
The incident occurred near the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street, where Lawrence Police, the Lawrence Fire Department and paramedics and EMT's from Lawrence General Hospital responded at 8 p.m., said Lawrence Police Department Detective Thomas Cuddy.
The motorcycle driver was treated on the scene and taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with an investigation by the Lawrence Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Cuddy said.
Motorist are urged to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. Any inquiries should be directed to the District Attorney’s Office.
