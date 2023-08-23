ATKINSON — A 30-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a sport utility vehicle on Main Street.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. as the unidentified motorcyclist was traveling north at a high rate of speed on the bike's rear tire, according to Chief of Police Timothy Crowley.
The motorcycle suddenly went into a skid as the driver put the front wheel down on the pavement. The bike collided with the rear of a southbound Buick SUV beginning to turn left onto Robie Lane where a second SUV was waiting to pull out onto Main Street, Crowley said in a release.
The crash's impact pushed the Buick into the other SUV on Robie Lane and threw the motorcyclist 56 feet across the road, causing his helmet to come off, the police chief said.
Upon their arrival, police immediately gave CPR to the seriously injured motorcyclist, who had suffered cardiac arrest. The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Crowley said.
The driver and a passenger in the Buick SUV received minor injuries in the accident but two children in the back seat were not hurt. The driver of the second SUV was treated at the crash scene and released.
Witness accounts and initial evidence indicate the motorcyclist was speeding, Crowley said.
The accident is being investigated by crash reconstruction officers from the Atkinson Police Department with assistance from the Atkinson and Plaistow fire departments, the Plaistow Police Department and Trinity Ambulance.
