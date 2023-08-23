ANDOVER — Cars hurtle down a stretch of Route 125 in Andover near the North Andover border, seemingly ignoring the signs urging drivers to slow down. It's hard to tell why until motorists come across the remains of animals killed while attempting to cross the road or idling too closely to the travel lane.
A lone turtle appears exactly in the middle, it's shell broken as blood pools with the freshly fallen rain. But the animal is still alive, presenting a conundrum for approaching drivers. Drivers' safety and that of others should always be the first priority, Animal Control Officer Katie Kozikowski said.
"If you are going to put yourself or other drivers in danger, you should not touch them," she said.
Kozikowski recommends either calling the local police department or animal control officers.
"We have the appropriate tools," Kozikowski said.
The animals can also pose a danger.
"They are thinking that they are going to get killed or eaten," she said.
Though, she added, turtles and bunnies are probably not going to pose a threat to safety, but some sort of protection should cover hands and arms when handling wildlife. She recommends motorists move them off to the side, if safe, and contact animal control officials.
"You can always call, because if we can't save it, we can at least bring it to some place to be euthanized," she said. "That way it's not suffering, it's not sitting on the side of the road."
She also warned that sometimes when people move turtles out of the road they are simply putting the animal back where it started and will try again to cross the road again.
"They are going to go wherever they have to go, regardless," she said.
A particular part of Route 125 is notorious for causing animal deaths and has raised concern from the community.
Kozikowski said in some cases it's the road itself that brings the animals, including geese, because they think there will be less predators that close to the road.
"They are not going to have coyotes and fishers and stuff like that taking out their goslings," she said.
She has also seen beavers, groundhogs and muskrats in the area.
"A lot of those just get creamed on that road," Kozikowski said.
Kozikowski said residents have reached out to her and others about the possibility of adding fencing to the stretch of road.
"The fencing is not going to solve the problem. It's either going to make them get stuck in the fencing or they are going to go around it," Kozikowski said.
Bob Douglas, Andover's director of conservation, said while overpasses strictly for animals are incredibly rare, culverts are sometimes specifically created to allow animals passage. A notable example being the salamander tunnels in Amherst in western Massachusetts.
Douglas said turtles tend to be on the move when they are trying to lay eggs, sometimes taking bizarre paths year after year.
"We have endangered turtles that we track, and they constantly climb out of the water where they spend most of their time, cross a very busy road, go down a subdivision road way and, of all the places they could lay their eggs, they lay their eggs in somebody's flower bed," Douglas said.
There are also animals who use roads to their benefit, whether it be hawks hunting or crows eating insects that have been hit by cars.
Kozikowski's advice to best protect animals and yourself is simple.
"Pay attention, get off your phone," Kozikowski said. "But obviously it is understandable if you cannot slam on your brakes if some animal runs in front of you, you have to make sure that you are protecting you ... and people around you."
