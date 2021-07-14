SALEM — When Seth Moulton was first elected to Congress in 2014, older members would come up to him, put a hand on his shoulder and tell him, “Don’t worry, it’s never been this bad. It will definitely get better.”
“They were talking about the political environment, the partisanship, which seemed bad under President Obama,” Moulton said Wednesday at the North Shore Chamber of Commerce public policy breakfast forum at the Salem Waterfront Hotel. “Of course it’s only gotten a lot worse.”
Despite the increasing divisiveness on Capitol Hill and across the country, Moulton told chamber members that he has been able to gain “traction” on issues of national defense, mental health treatment, and transportation, which he identified as his top three priorities. About 100 people attended the forum in person and online.
On defense, Moulton said the biggest threat to the United States is China. “If we keep doing what we are doing, the way we approach security as a nation, we absolutely will lose to China,” he said. “So we have to change if we’re going to win.”
Moulton said the U.S. needs to invest more in artificial intelligence and biotechnology to keep pace with China. He said Boston is currently the world’s No. 1 city for biotech, but that China’s investments have Beijing coming on strong.
“We ought to be worried here in Boston,” Moulton said.
Moulton said the stakes in the competition with China extend well beyond economics. “This is a race about values, because whoever wins this race will set the world order for the next century,” he said. “China does not share our values, in case you haven’t noticed. Their view of human rights, their view of individual freedoms, the type of government that they embrace and embody are very different than our own.”
Moulton also emphasized the importance of mental health care. He has spoken about his struggle with post-traumatic stress after serving four tours in the Iraq War as a Marine Corps infantry officer. Last year his bill establishing the use of 988 as the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline became law.
Moulton said he’s also trying to insure that all military service members get the mental health help they need. He would like to extend that provision to every high school student in the country.
“We need more mental health professionals, more mental health beds and a broader understanding of the importance of mental health care,” he said.
Moulton also talked about the sweeping infrastructure bill that is being debated in Congress. He said the bill has the “potential to change our country and ultimately our planet that we leave for our kids” by investing in high-speed rail and other improvements.
“Americans deserve options and freedom and choice for how to get to work,” he said. “If you want to ride and sit in a traffic jam then that’s your every right. But if you want to ride on a high-speed train, if you want to have true regional rail service that gets you around the state more quickly than driving, then you should have that choice and we should make those investments.”
