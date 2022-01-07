North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off to light snow this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.