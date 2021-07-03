SALEM, Mass. -- On Wednesday, July 14, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce welcomes U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, as its special guest speaker for a Public Policy Breakfast Forum at 7:30 a.m. at the Salem Waterfront Hotel, 225 Derby St., Salem.
Networking begins at 7:30 a.m., program starts at 8 a.m. Moulton will provide an update on economic recovery efforts at the federal level and discuss issues affecting businesses in Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District, the American Jobs Plan, infrastructure and more. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers. For Zoom platform, 8 to 9 a.m.; tickets are $10 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565.
Broadway returns to Glen Magna Farms
The Danvers Historical Society brings back local actors and actresses for “Broadway Returns to Glen Magna Farms,” a July 25th fundraiser for the Derby Summer House, with proceeds supporting the renovations for this National Historic Landmark.
John Archer, Tom Edmunds, and Janet Pohli star with guest star Betty Lautner, Joe Stroup directs the music, with staging directed by Amy Oliver and the production coordinated by Dayle Persons.
Advanced purchase tickets only; $60 on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-returns-to-glen-magna-tickets-159864839037. Also available at the Danvers Historical Society office, 978-777-1666. Catered by Vinwood Catering with cash bar. Curtain rises at 5 p.m., performance runs till 8 p.m. Glen Magna Farms is located at 29 Ingersoll St, Danvers. Questions? Visit DanversHistory.org.