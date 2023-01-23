ANDOVER — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton has postponed a town hall event, which was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.
The Andover town hall will now be taking place on March 2 said a spokesperson for Moulton.
During the town hall Moulton will answer questions from the community, and speak on both local and national issues.
In lieu of the in-person event, there will be an abridged virtual town hall, Monday, Jan 23, 6 p.m. on Facebook. The event will be held on Moulton's facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.