ANDOVER — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton has postponed a town hall event, which was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.

The Andover town hall will now be taking place on March 2 said a spokesperson for Moulton.

During the town hall Moulton will answer questions from the community, and speak on both local and national issues.

In lieu of the in-person event, there will be an abridged virtual town hall, Monday, Jan 23, 6 p.m. on Facebook. The event will be held on Moulton's facebook page.

