Congressman Seth Moulton, who's had his own struggles with mental health, is spearheading a resolution in Congress to declare a national youth mental health crisis.
The Democrat who represents the 6th Congressional District of Massachusetts introduced the resolution alongside Chris Stewart, a Republican who represents Utah’s Second Congressional District. Other representatives have signed on to the bill as well.
The idea for the resolution was sparked by the extent of mental health issues faced by youth as well as a lack of attention to the problem, according to Moulton. “We’re not doing enough to address the mental health crisis, and there’s more we can do,” he said.
A veteran of the Iraq War, Moulton has talked publicly about his experience with post-traumatic stress disorder.
One section of his resolution advocates better training for educators to help them recognize mental health issues.
“We don’t have enough mental health professionals; it’s hard to get a therapy appointment for mental health patients; but there’s a lot that educators can do if they know how to recognize the basics of a mental health issue,” he said.
Expanding mental health resources available to those in colleges and universities is also a focus of the resolution.
“Most universities have some mental health resources, but I think we need to devote more,” he said. “We want to save lives, that’s fundamentally the goal."
The resolution is not Moulton’s first foray into mental health legislation. He supported introduction of the 988 lifeline, a suicide and mental health crisis hotline that is not nearly as well known as it should be, he said.
“There are still a lot of people who don’t know that you should dial 988 in a mental health crisis,” he said.
Looking ahead, Moulton is hoping to promote the idea of routine annual mental health checkups.
“Next, we’re working on an idea I proposed back in 2019 to make it completely routine to get annual mental health checkups in the same way that we get physicals,” he said.
