METHUEN — For Keith Ivy Jr., the Methuen Pop Warner is more than just his position as president of the board. It also goes beyond coaching and watching his three sons – Keith, 11; Bryson, 7; Isaiah, 5 – play football.
MPW is community.
“I grew up in a close knit family, where family is everything,” Ivy said. “I kind of look at sports like that.”
The group is going to celebrate that community Saturday, July 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at Nicholson Stadium, at 49 Pleasant View St. in Methuen, with its First Annual Summer Jamboree.
“I think this is something in Methuen that we can host and bring the community together,” Ivy said. “We just wanted to have something available for the kids.”
Lucky for Ivy, Lauren Leopold, the cheer director at MPW, is a full-time event planner with Lauren Leopold Events.
“When someone comes to me with an event idea, I just have to run with it,” Leopold said. “You give me the word ‘jamboree’ and I’ll make an event out of it.”
Ivy and Leopold, who are volunteers along with the rest of the board members and coaches, are planning to have the event take place throughout the Nicholson Stadium complex.
In the lot, there will be an antique car show, with touch-a-truck for the children along with fire trucks and a military hummer. The young ones will also be able to enjoy a replica of Disney’s Lightning McQueen.
Off to the side, Spicket River Brewery will host a beer garden with corn hole games for the adults and also serve tacos. Grace’s Kitchen will serve burgers, chicken and pizza. Kona Ice will also be available.
“It’s definitely gotten bigger than us,” Leopold said. “We just kind of hit the ground with it.”
Inside of the stadium, there will be two face painters, balloon twisters, more lawn games, inflatable axe throwing, dunk tanks and other games. There will also be a vendor mall as well as a cheer choreography and football skills clinic.
Each half hour, a different community groups will perform and display their skills, from Taekwondo to a canine demonstration and a dance team.
“This is very community based, so we wanted to make sure we involve the community and support their programs along with our own,” Leopold said.
The final presentation will be announcing the 2023 teams and coaches. Each group will have their own walk out song and be able to run through a banner.
The overall goal is to encourage more donations and support to the MPW group. The organization recently bought $35 thousand worth of new cheer uniforms as well as a lot of new football equipment.
The theme for Leopold and Ivy is “one town, one team,” in which if one age group gets new uniforms, everyone does. If one team is struggling, Leopold said, they are all struggling together. She said she wants to make sure that everyone is able to benefit together.
“We want these kids to want for nothing,” Leopold said. “Whatever they need – new shoes, new equipment, new mats, whatever it is – that we can get that for them and that this program just has everything the kids need. They deserve the best.”
Youth between the ages of five and 15 are able to participate in the MPW. The group provides the children with the fundamentals of football and cheer while also working through the importance of education and teamwork.
The children are able to learn kills and tactics that support them on the field and off of it.
“When we moved to Methuen, everyone welcomed us with open arms,” Ivy said. “I feel like our program is very close. I love everything that we do here. I want to continue doing the same. I see big things for Methuen.”
