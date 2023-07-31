METHUEN — Methuen Pop Warner hosted its First Annual Summer Jamboree at Nicholson Stadium on Saturday.
The event showcased a lot of community-based organizations, including Grace’s Kitchen’s food, Kona Ice, and a beer garden with the Spicket River Brewery. Inside of the stadium, groups displayed their ensembles with showcases of Taekwondo, dance teams, and — of course — the 2023 MPW teams and coaches.
Town Roofing sponsored a closest to the pin contest, in which contestants could win a cash prize for hitting the closest shot. The 60/40 proceeds benefited MPW.
In addition, there was an antique car show with fire trucks and a military Humvee and games for kids like face-painting, dunk tanks and inflatable ax-throwing.
The goal of the event was to encourage support of the MPW group. The jamboree kicked off the football and cheerleading organization’s season for kids 5- to 15-years-old.
MPW provides children with the fundamentals of football and cheer while working through the importance of education and teamwork.
“I feel like our program is very close. I love everything that we do here,” said Keith Ivy Jr., the MPW president of the board. “I want to continue doing the same. I see big things for Methuen.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.