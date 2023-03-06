Late Saturday afternoon, Nate Blanchette stood atop the podium – unbeaten, two-time New England champion.
By noon Sunday, the Central Catholic junior was off to a practice at Zach Bridson’s “Hammer Shack” in Lawrence.
He was already starting his offseason for a third straight New England title.
You get the feeling that with Blanchette, the amazing drive, the sparkling 47-0 record and the back-to-back New England titles are related, don’t you?
“I just want more. Now, I want my third one,” said Blanchette. “It just makes me want more. The more I win, the more I want to win. I want the national title.”
The favorite at 182 pounds coming into New Englands, Blanchette did not disappoint the folks gathered in Providence, R.I., scoring a pair of tech falls, a major and an 8-4 decision win in the championship victory over hometown hero Spencer Fine of Bishop Hendricken High School.
He did not yield a takedown in the tournament, leaving that number for the season at an uncanny “1.”
“I thought I wrestled well. I thought I wrestled clean, I don’t think I made many mistakes,” said Blanchette, who will head off the NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach on March 24. “And when you’re wrestling good, it’s fun.”
HILLIE PAIR MAKES FINALS
A trio of Haverhill High underclassmen hit the podium on Saturday, helping the Hillies to a fifth-place finish overall.
For junior Brent Nicolosi, second place wasn’t exactly the goal, but St. John’s Prep senior Rawson Iwanicki, for the third time in four weeks, proved to be just a little better, taking the 160-pound championship match, 7-3.
“It’s not what I wanted, but still good,” said Nicolosi, who finished at 49-3 on the season. “Obviously I wanted first, and I’m not satisfied yet. I’ve got one more year to get it.”
Freshman Matt Harrold gave the region a glimpse into the future, ripping off three straight first-minute pins to reach the semis, then scoring a major decision before falling to Fitchburg’s Naszier Matthews in the title bout.
“I was kind of surprised, getting through as far as I went,” said Harrold. “I think I’m pretty good with offense. I tried to keep my distance. I know I’m not the strongest at my weight class, but I know I’m the quickest.”
Haverhill’s third New England placer was Mike Morris at 106. The sophomore reached the semifinals before, getting tripped up by eventual champ Raekwon Shabazz of Connecticut.
Morris took sixth.
Haverhill was the second Mass. team in the standings, behind overall runner-up Saint John’s Prep.
ROUNDING OUT THE PLACERS
Three other area athletes made it to the New Englands’ podium on Saturday.
Andover 106-pounder Yandel Morales ran into the “Shabazz Saw” in the quarters, dropping a 5-3 decision. The ninth-grader was the lone wrestler in the field to not surrender bonus points to Shabazz, falling in a tough, 5-3, battle.
Morales rallied and wrestled all the way back for third, making a heck of a statement for the future. The Mass. All-State champ finished up at 57-2 on the year.
Methuen junior Joe Bolduc had a big tournament at 170, reaching the semis and finishing up at 4-2. He placed fourth.
The lone area senior to place in the event was Timberlane’s Malikai Colon.
The 285-pounder, who had a stirring run to the Meet of Champions title last week, opened with a win by fall but stumbled in the quarters.
He went 3-1 in the consolation bracket, showing plenty of heart and grit in a 3-2 victory for fifth place.
AREA RESULTS
Here’s a look how the non-placers from the region fared:
Andover: Jason Ballou 0-2
Central: Caden Chase 0-2, Cole Glynn 2-2, James Bohenko 1-2, Jason Belkus 0-2
Haverhill: Shea Morris 0-2
Methuen: Vinny DeMaio 3-2
Pelham: Michael Harrington 2-2
Pinkerton: Michael Follo 1-2
Salem: Brody McDonald 1-2, Caleb O’Rourke 1-2, David Jacques 2-2, Evan Lynch 2-2, Spencer Buscema 0-2
Timberlane: Ryan Sigillo 0-2, Spencer Sierra 0-2, Talon Oljey 0-2, Ben Little 1-2, Jacob Andrade 1-2, John Fabrizio 2-2
Windham: Aiden Williams 0-2
