The first time I realized Josie Walker was not a typical teacher was when she told me to play the trumpet like I was passing gas. I was a page in Hey George, a comedic play about knights and dragons whose plot is completely lost to me now, and I was supposed to announce the arrival of a king by playing the trumpet. I had no training on the instrument, but I was still doing my best to play a fanfare fit for an arriving royal.
This was not working for Mrs. Walker. She stopped the entire rehearsal, called me down to the orchestra pit at Andover’s Doherty Middle School auditorium, and beckoned me in so close that only I could hear her.
You know when someone passes gas and it’s really loud? That’s how I need you to play the trumpet. Can you do that? You know, sometimes something is really bad, and that’s what makes it so good.
My 10-year-old mind was blown.
I went back up on stage and played a series of long, warbling, low, odious sounds. It was terrible.
Mrs. Walker reacted to the sound with her face, shriveling up her nose and contorting like she was hearing something truly awful. She peered at me over her glasses from the seat she routinely occupied in the front row and smiled at me like I was Sir Ian McKellen having just perfectly recited a Shakespearian sonnet. “That,” she said, “was perfect.”
A master teacher
Josephine Walker-Halsted (“Mrs. Walker Ma’am” to generations of Merrimack Valley thespians), the founder of Merrimack Junior Theater (MJT) and a beloved music teacher at Andover’s West Elementary School for three decades, died on April 4 at 81 years old.
She was glamorous; she was mischievous; she was creative; she was fun. So much fun. and she was super smart.
Josie had that master teacher’s gift of tricking you into thinking you were just having fun, when really you were learning profound life lessons you would only begin to understand years later.
At one of the last dress rehearsals before every show, she would shut off the klieg lights, ask the entire cast to lie on the Doherty stage and walk us through a guided visualization of warm blue paint slowly covering our entire body from head to toe. An early lesson in presence, grounding and meditation.
During final dress rehearsals, she would welcome former MJT performers and give her famous “sour dough speech,” explaining that her first ever cast was the original batch of sour dough and that every following group of actors were molded by those who came before them.
At the end of the last performance of each MJT production – always a Sunday matinee – the cast and crew would regroup backstage, sing songs from the play, and shed a few tears that it had all come to such a seemingly abrupt, triumphant end. Josie always had flowers on hand and as we sang, she would call each child up, hand them a flower, and give them a big hug.
“She instilled my love for it,” says Todd Buonapane, a 1996 graduate of Andover High, MJT actor and, later, assistant director. “She instilled my confidence. I was a kid that was picked on every day in middle school, but I was the most popular kid at play practice and it’s that stuff that got me through those years.”
Buonapane has since starred in four Broadway shows, had recurring guest appearances on 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and directed and taught in theater programs across the country.
The day Walker died, he had a gig singing at the Manhattan Association of Cabarets Awards in New York. “My first instinct was, ‘I just have to go home and cry,’” he said. “And then I’m like, ‘No, I’m so lucky that I get to be on stage tonight and I get to take Josie on stage with me.’”
Tracing her roots
Where does a woman like that come from?
Raised in Kansas City, Missouri (she got a great kick out of the opening number of the MJT production of Tom Sawyer, a love letter of a song to the Missouri town of Hannibal), Walker was the oldest of four girls and grew up in a house full of art, music, love and lots of laughter.
Her father passed away when she was a teenager and, seeking adventure, Josie jumped at the chance to travel out East with her first husband — a Fuller Brush salesman — to live in New England.
Josie did her research and discovered that Andover was the perfect fit — 30 minutes from the water, 30 minutes from the mountains, 30 minutes from Boston. In 1972, the Walkers found a home on Kenilworth Street, drawn in by the magic of Shawsheen Village. Once her children were of school age, she resumed her career as a music teacher at West.
With a love and respect for theater arts, Merrimack Junior Theater was founded in the late 1980s, following in the footsteps of a group called Andover Community Theater. For more than 25 years, MJT produced two productions a year, one in the fall, one in the spring.
Josie’s role as artistic director/director was shared with numerous parents and theater supporters. In addition to her role as a founding member of MJT, she also founded a popular afterschool children’s performance group through the town offices, first called Jelly Beans and then Confetti Kids.
“She was really focused on the message,” says her daughter Shorey Walker, an actor and acting business coach in New York. “It was all about what it said as a human to become a better human. It’s not about the play, it’s about the kids… Josie wasn’t about putting on a show, she was about creating a community.”
“Everybody’s got a moment,” says Linda Zimmerman, an MJT producer and cofounder, summing up Walker’s philosophy when it came to putting on children’s theater. “She believed everybody can sing and everybody can perform. If you put them out there and you give them an opportunity, everybody can shine…(She could) make everyone feel important enough that they were completely on when they were on stage. Her ability to empower kids in that way is what was so unique about her.”
In 1990, she married W. Douglas Halsted III, a beloved Andover foreign language teacher and community theater producer. Of course, they met on set, both volunteering on an AHS production of Anything Goes in the late ‘80s. They bonded over a love of teaching, theater and the Catskills, where they spent every summer entertaining family and friends — many former MJT kids — at their home in Phoenicia, NY.
MJT alum Joshua Desjardins was among those who spent time with Walker and her family at their cottage. There were marshmallows around the firepit, spaghetti fights after dinner (food fights naturally being a Josie specialty), songs at the piano and trips into town to a gift shop Josie lovingly referred to as “the useless store.”
Josie gave kids permission to be silly but also to be seen.
“What I took from Josie was to always find the joy in life,” says Desjardins. “And also just be silly. I would definitely say I get some of that from her as well. If you asked most people, ‘Have you ever been in a spaghetti fight?’ I guarantee you nine out of 10 would say no. Anyone that said yes knew Josie Walker.”
After she died, Buonapane reached out to Shorey to offer his condolences. “I’m sorry for your loss,” she told him. “She was your mom too.”
Letters of love and support
As she neared the end earlier this summer, her children (in addition to Halsted and her extended family, Walker is survived by daughters Shorey and Sarah, and sons Nathan and Billy) took to Facebook, asking people to send in letters of love and support.
Tributes appeared from around the country. Some were from theater directors who got their start from Josie. Others were from actors like Buonapane and musicians like Martin Johnson, who recently wrote a Billboard #1 hit for Elle King and Miranda Lambert.
And some were from people who didn’t pursue a career in the arts at all, but just found a little bit of self-confidence during a trying time of life and a place where they felt welcomed and included.
One of Josie’s favorite plays to put on was the 1972 Marlo Thomas musical “Free to Be You and Me,” a series of short vignettes and children’s songs about tolerance, inclusivity and belonging. The theme song, which was among those sung at her public memorial or “cast party” at Andover’s South Church in June, represents the world she created on stage for generations of kids:
Come with me, take my hand, and we’ll run
To a land where the river runs free
To a land through the green country
To a land where the children are free
And you and me are free to be
You and me
I’m glad all those flowers she handed out at the end of those life-changing performances found their way back to her. Josie Walker was, simply put, a treasure.
Anyone interested in learning more about her legacy can visit AndoverCAST.org and find information about the Josie Walker Sourdough Endowment Fund, set up by her loving family.
David Tanklefsky is a writer, broadcaster, publicist and musician who grew up in Andover. He has contributed to NPR, WBUR, VICE Sports, TV Guide and Broadcasting & Cable Magazine.
