LAWRENCE — Curtis Rogers has joined the Merrimack River Watershed Council as its new executive director.
“We are excited to have Curt join the MRWC team,” said Sarah Boehm, president of the MRWC Board of Directors. “Curt’s experience leading other nonprofit organizations will be an asset as he works with our staff, board and volunteers to make a positive impact in the watershed.”
The council is a grassroots, local environmental nonprofit is dedicated to improving the health and vitality of the Merrimack River.
“I am honored to join MRWC and contribute to its long history of advocacy for the Merrimack River,” Rogers said.
Although the once-heavily polluted Merrimack has undergone a remarkable recovery in recent decades, it also faces significant challenges from the impacts of climate change, rapid development, sewage discharges, polluted stormwater, and emerging contaminants such as microplastics, pharmaceutical waste and PFAS “forever chemicals, officials said. The Merrimack is ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 Most Endangered Rivers by the U.S. Forest Service.
Moulton to hold town meeting
ANDOVER — Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, will hold his first public town hall meeting of the new year Monday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 20 Main St. The public is invited.
Moulton will answer questions and share his perspectives on both local and national issues.
Chamber to hold legislative leaders event
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will host legislative leaders to answer questions from the public about business matters pending at the State House.
The event is Monday, Jan. 23, at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course, 79 Brave Ave. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the program starting shortly after.
The event will allow Chamber members and local professionals to hear from state senators and representatives.
Tickets are free but pre-registration is encouraged. Visit gschamber.com for more information.
Andover man pens history of the Registry Police
ANDOVER — James Tzitzon of Andover announced the release of his book, “The History of The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle Inspector."
He said he wrote it to highlight the history of the Registry's now defunct law enforcement branch, commonly referred to as the "Registry Police."
A former Registry Inspector and retired Massachusetts State Trooper from Andover, and formerly a long-time Haverhill resident, Tzitzon said he wrote the book so that a written history remains of the Registry Inspector. “I hope that what we did, and all who served as a registry inspector, will not be forgotten,” he said, noting his book contains many historical photos and personal stories of those who served throughout the nearly 100 years of service provided to the state. Tzitzon is president of the fraternal organization, AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 in Haverhill.
The book provides the overall history prior to and after the Police Consolidation Bill of 1992 and contains all the names of all inspectors and their various positions and functions, as well as stories provided by former and retired inspectors.
Published through Online Book Publishers, Tzitzon's book is available through LULU publishing and Amazon in three formats: eBook, softcover and hardcover. For more information or to order a copy, visit online at jamestzitzon.com.
Tuscan Village celebrates opening of The Container Store
SALEM, N.H. — The Container Store will open its first New Hampshire location Saturday, Jan. 21, at Tuscan Village, 10 South Village Drive Suite 300.
It will be the company’s 96th store nationally. The latest spot is 15,500 square feet and features thousands of storage and organization products for every area of a home.
Opening festivities are planned for the weekend of Jan. 28 beginning at 10 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive gift cards, and all shoppers can enjoy product demonstrations every hour. Enter to win a $1,000 custom space giveaway with free installation on Saturday and Sunday.
