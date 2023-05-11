METHUEN — People who rescue abused and neglected horses gathered at MSPCA Nevins Farm earlier this month to learn how to train the horses that they are helping.
They traveled from all over the country to attend a program that was led by expert horseman Trevor Carter from New Mexico, and was funded by the Forever Foundation and the Humane Society of the United States.
"One of the biggest barriers we found to getting horses adopted was training," said Cindy Gendron, a senior director with the Humane Society of the United States. "Nobody wants to adopt a horse that they can't halter, can't lead, can't ride. People want to adopt trained horses."
Adoption of any kind is less popular among people who are looking for a horse, compared to those who want a cat or dog, said Kaycie McCarthy, equine and farm animal outreach and rescue manager at Nevins Farm.
"In the horse world, it's not as trendy to adopt," she said. "People are more skeptical about horses in rescue. 'There must be something wrong with them if they end up in rescue.'"
McCarthy works with police on rescue cases and said that, in fact, neglected horses do often have behavioral problems that make them hard to handle.
That's because a lack of interaction with humans aggravates the natural traits of horses, which in spite of their strength are prey animals, with a fine-tuned fight or flight response, McCarthy said. But the people who rescue such horses sometimes lack the training to modify their unsettled behavior.
"What happens is, a lot of people who run rescues have big hearts, but haven't dealt with horses who have behavioral problems or are unhandled," she said. "Horse people are used to working with horses that are pretty well trained. The goal for this program is to train the people who work at horse rescues to train the horses that come into their care better, and make those horses desirable and adoptable."
This is the first time that MSPCA Nevins has held one of these sessions, which was attended by horse rescue organizations from New Mexico, Florida, New York, Vermont and Maine, as well as New England Equine Rescue North from West Newbury.
Carter, who is a top competitor in horse handling competitions as well as a trainer, operates a ranch in Clovis, New Mexico.
"He takes in horses for clients at his ranch and trains them for everything from problem solving family horses, to high level stock horse type events, so he's in the upper echelon of horsemen in this country," McCarthy said.
Carter shows people how to work with horses on a long list of things, from picking up their hooves for trimming to being handled on a lunge line, a long rope that is used to guide horses in a circle.
"The most important thing is for them to learn how to be confident and trust people and be willing to figure out what we're asking of them," McCarthy said.
McCarthy, who has been rescuing horses for 13 years and has worked with Carter several times, said that he is a natural teacher who breaks things down so they are tangible for everyone.
That is especially important in this program, which aims to set standards for horse rescue organizations, which usually rely on volunteers with a wide range of experience.
"A horse can make progress so much more quickly if everyone in the group is using the same methods, handling in the same way, and enforcing those basic, foundational skills," Gendron said. "Then they can move through the training process so much more quickly and confidently without having the confusion of, one day so and so comes in and does this."
Gendron thinks there are around 900 rescues in the country right now, and their numbers have grown as social media extends their reach, allowing people to communicate with others who share their mission.
Gendron said the Humane Society started its training outreach nine years ago, and offers most of its training workshops online, but also holds two or three events every year in person, like the one in Methuen. All of these are free for any rescue group that wants to participate, and they have had a measurable effect.
"There were so many horses sitting in rescue for years because they were not being trained, healthy, adoptable horses that could have found homes if the organizations had time, or whatever they were missing, to train the horses," Gendron said. "Through this program, we've been able to help thousands of horses over the nine years to get adopted."
Finding homes for horses that they have rescued allows these organizations to take in new horses which have been surrendered or abandoned.
"We don't even know the number of horses that get surrendered for rescues every year," Gendron said. "Every rescue out there is at capacity, and has a waiting list, and can never take the number that need to be surrendered."
There are so many American horses in need of adoption that 20,000 of these animals are still sold to Canada and Mexico every year, where they are slaughtered for human consumption, Gendron said. While there is a always a given number of horses that need saving, the need at present is acute.
"Numbers are surging now because of high inflation, and because there's been drought in so many places in this country, hay prices have escalated and people can't afford to feed their horses," Gendron said. "It's so different from dogs and cats, because horses live so much longer, and it takes so much in resources to care for them."
