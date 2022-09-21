METHUEN 一 In an yet another effort to alleviate overcrowding, the MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter recently announced that they will be waiving adoption fees on Sept. 24-25 for guinea pigs, rabbits and small birds.
This is the fourth time this year that the organizations have waived adoption fees as their shelters in Boston, Methuen, Hyannis and Salem are being pushed to the breaking point.
According to the MSCPA and NEAS, there are nearly 200 rabbits, guinea pigs and birds that are in need of loving homes -- and more are on the way.
“Not only are the cages full, but we’re running out of foster homes as well,” said Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We really need adopters to step up and give these animals the loving homes they deserve.”
Some of the animals up for adoption include Alvin, a three-year-old guinea pig, parakeets Sebastian and Flounder, Nala a six-year-old rabbit, Peony, a seven-month-old rabbit, Chocolate a two-year-old female guinea pig and Willow, a seven-month-old rabbit.
Anyone who adopts a pet this weekend will save between $15 and $85. Online registration is available at mspca.org/feewaived and neas.org/feewaived.
