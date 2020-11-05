LAWRENCE — A stretch of Mt. Vernon Street is closed as police investigate a "domestic situation" there, police said.
Officers are trying to get a man to leave a home in the 200 block peacefully after a woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital late Thursday morning, police said.
The extent and severity of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.
The man in the involved home is believed to be in his 60s, police said.
Police are asking that drivers avoid the area, which is near Mt. Vernon Park.
