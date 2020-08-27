HAVERHILL — It has happened again: The statue of Hannah Duston in GAR Park was vandalized in the early morning hours Thursday when red paint was splashed onto the statue, police said.
The incident took place six weeks after the statue was vandalized with pink chalk. In early July, vandals used the chalk to write the words "Haverhill's own monument to genocide" on the statue that sits near the public library and City Hall.
According to police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty, the investigation into Thursday morning's incident involving the red paint is ongoing and there are no suspects. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective James Cotreau at 978-373-1212, Ext. 1573.
Erected in 1879, the statue of Duston shows a Colonial woman gripping an ax. It has caused great controversy recently as the region and nation deal with the debate over violence and racism.
In early July, Haverhill resident Judy Matthews asked the City Council to move the statue to a spot that is less prominent and where it can be displayed in a more historical context. She said the statue is offensive to Native Americans and that it glorifies revenge.
At the July 28 council meeting, resident Ben Roy asked that the statue be moved off city property. He called the statue a form of “hate speech” against the indigenous community and referred to Duston as a murderer who committed atrocities. He said she should not be a mascot of Haverhill.
Roy cited his interpretation of what happened following an incident on March 15, 1697, when Duston — or Dustin as it is sometimes spelled — and her nursemaid, Mary Neff, were captured in a raid on Haverhill near the end of King William’s War, a conflict among English colonists, French colonists and their Native American allies.
According to historical accounts, after her capture Duston was taken north to an encampment on an island in the Merrimack River in present-day Boscawen, New Hampshire. Along the way, the captors killed Duston’s 6-day-old daughter by dashing the baby’s head against a tree, according to the accounts.
According to some contested accounts, after being told that she and her other captives would be "stripped, scourged and made to run a gauntlet while naked'' once they arrived at another camp, Duston led an early morning revolt against her captors, killing 10 men, women and children as they slept and taking their scalps as proof of the deaths. They scuttled the natives’ canoes, except for one, then traveled down the Merrimack River, landing in Haverhill where Merrimack River Park is today along Route 110.
City councilors are considering moving the Hannah Duston statue out of GAR Park, as they receive public pressure.
The council has agreed to have one of its subcommittees review the issue and possibility open up the discussion to the community.
