ANDOVER — Tires have torn through multiple soccer fields in Andover over the past few weeks.
This week Chris Price, president of the Andover Soccer Association, came across multiple circles of tire tracks through the Deyermond Athletic Fields when he went to mark the fields after the storm. On Oct. 19 similar vandalism of soccer fields at High Plain Elementary and Wood Hill Middle School was reported, according to the police department.
“In both circumstances there was a vehicle that drove onto the field and did donuts and tore up the fields,” said Lt. Edward Guy, spokesman for Andover Police.
However, the acts of vandalism do not seem to be connected, he said. The department is investigating both incidents, including reviewing video footage for the Wood Hill vandalism, he said. There is also a potential suspect in the Deyermond investigation, Guy said.
“Seeing this senseless property damage is disheartening,” Price said. “Given the extent of the damage and the time of year, it may ultimately impact the ability for Andover youth to play soccer on these fields during the spring season.”
“Being from Georgia, I enjoy mudding as much as the next person, but there are plenty of nearby trails and parks dedicated to off-roading,” Price said. “We are fortunate to have a community that can support high quality fields for our youth, and we all need to be respectful of the investments made for so many to enjoy.”
Both acts of vandalism seemed to happen overnight, Guy said. The police are asking anyone with information to share it with the department to help close the investigations, he said.
The Andover Police Department can be reached at 978-623-3500.