SALISBURY — A Maine man arraigned last month in Haverhill District Court on child enticement and other charges, was arraigned again in Newburyport District Court on Friday for the same charges stemming from a separate investigation by Salisbury police.
Patrick Plummer, of Sunnydale Lane, Parsonsfield, Maine, was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail on the following Salisbury-based charges: enticing a child under 16, sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter to a minor. If Plummer posts bail, he was ordered not to have any contact with anyone under 16. He is due back in court on Oct. 29 for a pretrial hearing.
Plummer was originally arrested on Sept. 26, by Georgetown police who said he drove there to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex but instead was arrested by a Georgetown police detective.
The Salisbury charges were the culmination of a roughly two-week sting operation involving Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget posing as a 14-year-old girl on Kik, a social media chat app.
On that day, Plummer, using the alias Patrick Smith, contacted Forget several times looking to strike up a conversation. The next day, Forget alerted Newbury police Sgt. Detective Aaron Wojtkowski and Georgetown police Detective Matthew Carapellucci about Plummer.
Both detectives told Forget that Plummer had "proactively contacted their Kik U/C (undercover) personalities as well," Forget wrote in his report.
For the next few days, Plummer contacted Forget several times a day to the point where Forget called Plummer's behavior "obsessive in nature." Eventually, Forget sent Plummer a photo of what Plummer thought was a teen girl. Plummer then asked repeatedly about getting together and having lunch.
Plummer then asked how old the girl was and Forget said 14. Forget then told Plummer the girl was a virgin after Plummer asked about "her" sexual experience, according to Forget's report.
On Sept. 24, Forget learned that a Nashua, New Hampshire, detective was talking with Plummer on Whatsapp, another social media chat app. That app requires an active cellphone number which the Nashua detective shared with Forget and the other undercover Massachusetts detectives.
With his cellphone number, police were able to locate Plummer's address and matched his Maine Registry of Motor Vehicle photo with the one he was using on the chat sites.
Plummer then suggested meeting up with the "teen" so they could have sex in his car. Forget agreed which prompted Plummer to claim that she would "like it, I promise."
Plummer also sent Forget a digital image of male genitals, according to Forget's report.
Two days later, Carapellucci arrested Plummer in Georgetown. Upon Plummer's arrest, Georgetown police found a laptop computer and several cellphones. Four days later on Sept. 28, he was arraigned on child enticement and other charges at Haverhill District Court.