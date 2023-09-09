LAWRENCE — Alex Brien was in shop class on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
Then a freshman at North Andover High School, Brien remembers the school principal walking into his classroom.
“As soon as she started talking I could tell there was something very wrong,” he said.
He and fellow classmates were soon moved into the gymnasium. On TV they watched the coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which included hijacked commercial planes being flown into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City.
“I think I knew right away that this was a real attack against our country,” he said.
Brien was allowed to use the phone in the school office to call his mother.
“Are we going to war? Is there going to be a draft?” asked Brien, who described his feelings then as both “fear and sadness.”
Some 22 years later, Brien, now 38, is a husband, father to a daughter in the fifth grade and an accomplished visual artist and muralist.
For the past year Brien has been slowly and steadily repairing and enhancing a 9/11 mural dedicated to one of America’s darkest days and the heroism and patriotism that followed.
Right after 9/11, the mural was painted on a wall next to the Ladder 4 firehouse on South Broadway. But after two decades in the elements, the mural was in desperate need of repair and rejuvenation.
Retired Lawrence Fire Lt. Jimmy Flynn, the 9/11 mural’s unofficial gatekeeper, put out a public plea for help and donations.
The road led him to Brien.
In August 2022, the 20-feet long by 8-feet high mural was carefully removed from the cement wall and delivered to Elevated Thought in the Everett Mills where Brien is the art director.
There, Brien has enhanced and improved the mural, brightening and sharpening the colors. Before he lets it go, the mural will also be covered with a protective, clear coating.
Sunday night, the mural will go back to its home on the cement wall on South Broadway. Monday morning, during the city’s annual 9/11 ceremony, the mural will be unveiled and rededicated.
“I will miss it when it’s gone,” said Brien, noting the mural repair gave him a respite from his other projects. Initially Brien said he had some anxiety about the restoration project, explaining “there is no room for error.”
But his interest and creativity soon trumped any concerns.
“I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” he said.
As he put hours into the mural, a process that proved cathartic, Brien said his friendship with Flynn also flourished. As the mural is “his baby,” Flynn would regularly text, call and stop by Elevated Thought to check on Brien’s progress.
Flynn was part of a group of Lawrence firefighters who immediately went to Ground Zero in NYC on 9/11 to help fellow firefighters.
Brien said he can’t understate how much it meant to him “hearing his stories from being at the ‘pile’ when we would chat and he’d come to see how things were going.”
“There is just so much respect and admiration I have for what he did and his brothers did, and do everyday to keep people safe. They are real life heroes. It has been a privilege,” Brien said.
Conversely, Flynn can’t say enough about Brien’s work and talent.
“He made sure everything is perfect ... I am so happy. It just looks beautiful,” Flynn said.
The mural was initially erected in December 2001, just three months after the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The piece memorializes the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center in New York. Augustine “Smokey” Garcia of Smokey’s Signs was the original artist.
The Worcester Six – six firefighters from that city who were killed in a cold storage warehouse inferno on Dec. 3, 1999 – are also remembered on the mural. Killed were Worcester firefighters Paul Brotherton, Jeremiah Lucey, Joseph McGuirk, Timothy Jackson Sr., Thomas Spencer and James “Jay” Lyons.
During a touch-up in 2014, a Boston Fire Department patch was added to the mural in memory of Lt. Edward Walsh and Michael Kennedy, who were both killed in a March 26, 2014, basement fire on Beacon Street in Boston.
The late Ron Gagnon, a well-respected general contractor, originally paid the $10,000 cost of painting the mural. Gagnon, who died in 2005, is remembered on the mural as well.
Looking back at 9/11, Brien recalled it as a time when Americans were more united — even in the face of atrocity.
“Now we are not even going to agree to disagree. We are just going to disagree ... We are more divided now than ever,” he said.
Too often it takes a tragedy for people to show compassion toward one another. Brien asked why “we can’t just start with compassion?”
“We really are all in this together. We need to care more for each other,” he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
