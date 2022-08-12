LAWRENCE — A commemorative mural for Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo will be unveiled nearly a year after the Lawrence native was killed by suicide bombers in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Retired Gen. Joseph Dunford, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Boston native, will be the guest speaker at the Friday, Aug. 19 event at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Marine Purple Heart recipient Francisco Urena, the city and state's former veteran services director, will emcee the 6 p.m. program. Local writer Yadira Betances Muldoon will recite a poem.
"We are thrilled," said Guy Terry Kelley, of the Merrimack Valley Community Service Corps., which commissioned the mural.
"It's going to be a very nice program," he said. "A nice tribute to a hero of ours from Lawrence."
Leslie McGrath, a service volunteer and designer from Haverhill, created the mural, using in part, a $1,500 grant from the Lawrence Cultural Council.
"She volunteered to do this and spent hundreds of hours on it," said Kelley of McGrath.
The mural measures 35 feet long by 7 feet high and will be installed near the press box at the stadium.
McGrath started creating the piece in March with input from Rosario Pichardo's family.
Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 service members killed in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021. All 13, along with Rosario Pichardo's rescue dog, Lena, are included in the mural, Kelley said.
Donations to cover the mural's cost, which is around $15,000, are being accepted at mymsc.org/donate.
Rosario Pichardo's body was returned home to Lawrence on Sept. 11, 2021 with thousands lining the streets and holding American flags.
A Lawrence High graduate and Marine for eight years, Rosario Pichardo volunteered to be in Kabul screening women and children who were trying to leave the country before the Taliban again resumed control of the country after 20 years of U.S. involvement.
Rosalinda Rosario, 21, remembered her older sister as beautiful, caring and driven.
“She was just the best person. She was my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people,” Rosalinda said immediately following her sister's death.
Rosario Pichardo was awarded the Purple Heart and Congressional Gold Medal posthumously. She was buried in the veterans’ section of Bellevue Cemetery with full military honors.
