BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Brandon Castiglione, a Londonderry man accused of fatally shooting a Pelham pastor in 2019, will be put on trial next month at Rockingham Superior Court.
Jury selection for the murder trial will begin on May 8. The trial will start the next day.
The trial could last two weeks, according to court documents.
Castiglione allegedly shot and killed Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, in the neck at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry — where he lived with his father — on Oct. 1, 2019.
Garcia was a pastor of New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham.
Castiglione, 28, was indicted for the second-degree murder in November 2020. He was also charged on another count of recklessly causing Garcia’s death.
Castiglione’s mental competency has been questioned during the ongoing case. Court papers state he has repeatedly declined participation in the competency portion of previous evaluations.
A judge determined in March that he did not need to be reevaluated ahead of the trial. The court found he’s demonstrated clear thinking and communication in the past 18 months.
Court documents show the defense does not plan to call any witnesses to the stand who are not already on the state’s witness list.
The prosecution’s witness list had 81 names on it as of February 2022. The trial was originally slated to start around that time, but was delayed.
Castiglione’s case is connected to another shooting which took place a few days later in Pelham, authorities said.
On Oct. 12, 2019, Dale Holloway allegedly opened fire three people at a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church.
All three have survived. One shot, the groom, was Brandon Castiglione’s father, Mark Castiglione.
Garcia was Holloway’s stepfather.
