MANCHESTER — The convicted murderer of a Londonderry man has been sentenced to 25 years-to-life in prison.
Tyrese Harris, 23, of Manchester, was sentenced on Aug. 29 for the second-degree murder of Dzemal Cardakovic, a Londonderry father and truck driver. Cardakovic was 45 at the time of his death.
Harris was found guilty on the second-degree murder charges, as well as charges for reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence, in July. He received suspended 3-and-a-half to 7-year sentences on the lesser charges.
The two additional charges are due to the fact that Harris was driving more than 100 miles an hour away from the scene of the crime, as well as disposing of the gun used to kill Cardakovic, which has yet to be recovered.
The murder of Cardakovic was first announced as a suspicious death outside of the Mall of New Hampshire on South Willow Street in Manchester last October. It was discovered through investigation by the police that there was an incident of road rage, in which Harris shot Cardakovic in the roadway surrounded by cars and witnesses
When Cardakovic’s family spoke with the Derry News shortly after his murder, they remembered him as a kind-hearted man who worked hard and cared deeply for his family.
Cardakovic emigrated to America from Bosnia more than 20 years before his death and had been looking for a new life, his family said. He and his family moved to Londonderry six years before his murder.
Jasmina Cardakovic, his daughter, said at the time of his death that her father always took care of his family and worked hard to give them a good life.
“I want to keep his legacy going,” she said. “He was the type of person who would help anyone.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
