METHUEN — Ashley Haseltine is focused on the future at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, where she started last week as the first-ever executive director.
But Haseltine also enjoys reflecting on her past experiences in the magnificent Hall, where she participated in the Methuen Young People’s Theatre, and married a Methuen native in 2007.
“It was nice coming back home in a sense,” Haseltine said.
The Hall first opened in 1909, after being commissioned by millionaire Edward Searles to house the Great Organ from Boston Music Hall, which was disassembled in 1884 and eventually moved to Methuen.
The Hall is one of the world’s premier venues for organ music, and its annual Organ Concert Series kicks off on May 24, featuring music by classical composers on 15 consecutive Wednesdays.
An additional series of popular performances opens with a “Red, White and Blue Festival” of patriotic music on July 12 and ends with Christmas music Dec. 2-3.
Along with that, the Hall’s 35-year-old theater program for children from grades 4 through 12 meets twice a week in the summer, then ends with a September performance of an operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan.
But Haseltine said she was hired with the aim of not only maintaining, but expanding what is offered at the Hall.
“One of the main goals is to expand awareness of the Hall,” both locally and throughout the region, Haseltine said. “Another part is to bring out different styles of music or events, different types of cultural offerings.”
Haseltine, who moved to Windham, New Hampshire, with her family after attending elementary school in Methuen, most recently worked for the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce for “a little under a year” and for the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber for five years before that.
Starting in 2014, she has also served as CEO at Haseltine Builders, a renovation and remodeling firm in Hampstead, New Hampshire, where she lives with her husband and children.
Haseltine has also worked as a fundraiser for multiple nonprofit organizations and in marketing for a business, LCB Senior Living, after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University.
She said that a speakers series was one possibility that she was exploring for the Hall, and also working with other venues to coordinate performances by prominent musical acts.
Haseltine also hopes to improve the venue’s spaces for private functions, which currently number around 20 per year, and can be hosted by rearranging seating and adding tables in the Hall.
“We do have a very limited kitchen available in the basement and there is function space available in the basement, and we have caterers in the area that we can recommend,” she said.
While performances are still only being held from the spring through early December, to save on the considerable cost of heating the cavernous Hall in winter, Haseltine is also hoping that their programming will eventually extend throughout the year.
“The long-term goal is to expand that calendar out further,” she said.
