LAWRENCE — Celebrate Independence Day in a homespun way.
The Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, now in its 17th year at the Lawrence Heritage State Park visitor center, 1 Jackson St., is free and open to the public.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, starting with entertainment until noon.
Adam Lavoie will play keyboards and sing in the first segment. He’ll sing and play pop and patriotic music, and show tunes.
The regular program, at noon, begins with brief remarks, the flag raising and Joseph Grieve, of Andover, singing the National Anthem followed by a parade around the block.
The Lawrence Civil War Memorial Guard and the Sixth Maine Battery will lead the five-minute parade. The guard typically comes with a fife and drum, and the Battery — a small cannon.
The activities then step inside for a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by hot dogs and hamburgers, salads and apple pie and ice cream.
The festivities wrap up with free raffles and the best patriotic costume contest, the winners coming in three categories — kids, single adult and adult couples.
Winners receive a goodie basket of food items.
“We’re done by around 3, giving everyone enough time before any evening activities begin,” said Rich Padova, an interpreter at the state park during the summer. During the school year he teaches, including history at Northern Essex Community College.
He and his wife, Lori, organize the event.
Padova came up with the celebration back in 2006, his second summer interpreting at the State Park.
His first summer, in 2005, the park was dead quiet.
“I thought what can I do to bring people in on the holiday in a nice, spirited way,” he said.
He consulted with Louise Sandberg, a since retired archivist at the Lawrence Public Library, who showed him pamphlets from Lawrence celebrations in the 19th century.
He replicated the programs in a modern setting.
“It is free, it is fun, safe and family friendly,” Padova said. “It brings the community together to celebrate the nation’s birthday within a historical context at the state park and the restored boarding house.”
Early mill workers including Yankee farm girls once lived in the boarding house.
Old-Fashioned Fourth invitations have gone out to the Lawrence School Committee, City Council and mayor.
The event is funded by grants, donations from local businesses and individuals.
Sponsors include Market Basket, Butcher Boy Market, Bagel Boy, T.A. Sullivan Insurance and Real Estate Agency, Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, Service Center of Greater Lawrence and the Friends of Lawrence Heritage State Park.
