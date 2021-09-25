HAVERHILL — Despite a pandemic that just won't let go, area mayors and town managers say they are going full speed ahead with plans for new housing, commercial and recreational developments.
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum on Sept. 22 at DiBurro's in Ward Hill.
Speakers included Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday and Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
They talked about how they managed to offer residents services by not closing their town or city halls during the pandemic and about current and future developments in their communities.
Flanagan touted ongoing economic development in Andover's historic Mill District and how several commercial projects are under construction.
They include the Vicor Corporation's expansion of its manufacturing headquarters at 400 Federal St. by 87,000 square feet, which was accompanied by a local TIF (Tax Incentive Financing) that is expected to result in return of about $5 million on the town's investment.
"At Four Corporate Drive, the reconstruction of the former Eisai property is underway," Flanagan said, noting the property will serve as a 212,000 square foot multi-tenant plug-and-play research center.
To support downtown growth, Andover plans to rebuild the municipal parking lots behind the Old Town Hall, reconstruct connecting streets, create a centralized community gathering space behind Old Town Hall and enhance transportation systems throughout the downtown.
"Despite the pandemic, over the past three years we have licensed over 750 seats of new restaurants and cafes and have prioritized arts and culture enhancements to support the investment in downtown Andover," Flanagan said.
Fiorentini touted proposals to replace the crumbling Merrimack Street parking deck with a new parking garage along with retail, housing and public spaces. He said the city is evaluating "five awesome proposals" for the four acre plot.
"We said to developers, show us what you can do to make our downtown better," he said.
Fiorentini also talked about several new companies that have and are opening in the Broadway Business Park, bringing upwards of 1,000 jobs to the city.
Perry said his city welcomes new businesses to locate there and encourages current businesses to grow.
"With 86% residential and 14% commercial, there's plenty of room for growth he said. "We've got tons of real estate and we're willing to make deals."
Amesbury is rebounding from the pandemic, said Gove.
She talked about her city's biggest successes over the last two years, noting the downtown village center is thriving.
"The last two available spaces are under agreement and we are full," she said, adding that new downtown businesses include a record shop, a natural wine store, and an art supply store and gallery.
"We even have businesses co-leasing and sharing spaces … so we have a new problem and need to find and build capacity, something I have not seen in my lifetime," Gove said. "Our third brewery just acquired its building permit and Hockey East is settling in their new home in one of our repurposed mill buildings."
Gove celebrated a $70 million project called Maples Crossing, which is located at the former snowtubing hill off Interstate 495. She said work has started on a lower campus with plans for a five rink hockey complex with adjacent office building and corporate and community gathering spaces.
Holaday talked about a boating boom on the Merrimack River and noted there has been a delay on the Combined Sewer Overflows notification system.
"More work will happen in this area and I had hoped that before I left we would launch this system, but there's still a chance we could," she said.
Earlier this year, Holaday announced she will not be seeking another term in office adding that, after 12 years of leading the city, it will be time to "pass the baton” to someone else when her term expires in January 2022.