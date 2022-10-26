PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a Halloween Spooktacular concert for all ages Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road.
This will be the orchestra's first concert of the season and will feature many spooky classics such as "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice," "The March of the Marionettes," and "In the Hall of the Mountain King."
Children are invited to dress up in their favorite Halloween costume to be part of a parade around the auditorium. Every child who dresses up will receive a special Trick-or-Treat surprise on their way out.
Tickets will be available at the door and can be ordered in advance by contacting Lynn Mastorakas at 603-382-6541, ext. 3980 or lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and teachers and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Seating is general admission. Visit www.mvpomusic.org.
Methuen grammar schools to host Trunk-or-Treat events Friday
METHUEN — The Marsh Grammar School at 309 Pelham St. will hold its Trunk-or-Treat event Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Participating vehicles must arrive by 4:30 p.m.
The Tenney Grammar School at 75 Pleasant St. will hold its Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Timony Grammar School at 45 Pleasant St. will hold its Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the back parking lot near the South House. Participating vehicles must arrive by 4:15 p.m. and remain at the school until 7 p.m.
The Comprehensive Grammar School at 100 Howe St. will hold its Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Decorating begins at 3:30 p.m.
Spooky events planned
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project has three remaining events planned in celebration of Halloween.
Explore the 1697 Duston-Dustin Garrison House at 665 Hilldale Ave. Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. All proceeds go to Duston Garrison House Association.
On Friday, Oct. 28, join Thomas Spitalere of the ECGP, Christi Brouder of Witches Wonder and Methuen historian Joe Bella as they discuss the paranormal history of the Gatehouse and other paranormal locations. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at methuenhistoricalsoceity.org. Tickets are limited, but may be available at the door. All proceeds benefit the Methuen Museum of History and the Historical Society.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Essex County Ghost Project will be at the Sandown, New Hampshire Train Station for a night of paranormal intrigue. The station is located in the Sandown Triangle and is a very active paranormal location. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations are suggested and all money raised will go to the train station. For more information call Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Volunteers needed to install flags
ANDOVER — Volunteers are needed for re-flagging cemeteries at the following locations and times: Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery and at West Parish Cemetery; Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery and the United Lebanese Cemetery, and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Cemetery.
For more information contact Mark Comeiro at 978-623-8381 or mark.comeiro@andoverma.us.
Volunteers do not have to register to participate.
Watershed group offers free Haverhill walking tour
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack River Watershed Council will host a free walking tour Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. that will explore Haverhill's riverfront.
The 1.5 mile tour will focus on the history, ecology, and environmental challenges and successes of the city's Merrimack River waterfront. The walk will start at the bus transit station in downtown Washington Square and will proceed along the city's downtown boardwalk, then will cross the Basiliere Bridge and continue along the Bradford Rail Trail then will cross the Comeau Bridge and end near Washington Square.
The event is free but is limited to 20 participants and spots are filling fast. Please preregister at https://merrimack.org/events/haverhill-riverfront-walk.
