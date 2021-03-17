The Superintendents for all of the Merrimack Valley Conference schools decided earlier today to allow some fans beginning with football games this weekend.
The new rule, which could be amended by some schools and communities, allows each player or cheerleader to have four family members/friends at each of their games.
Road teams will be allowed two guests.
The athletic directors or school personnel will monitor their own schools at the events.
“We’re not yet where we want to be eventually,” said Central Catholic athletic director Ernie DiFiore. “But it’s a start. This is good news for our athletes and we look forward to having parents, family and fans at the games and events.”
Masks will be mandatory for all athletes. And only school personnel, including athletes, cheerleaders, coaches, etc. will be allowed on the field of play.
We will have more details on this story later.