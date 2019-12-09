LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union members are asked to vote on whether or not to merge with Ocean Spray Federal Employees Credit Union, on Monday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at MVCU's corporate office, 500 Merrimack St.
Ocean Spray Employees Federal Credit Union, which shares its location with MVCU’s Bridgewater branch, provides financial services to Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. employees, contract-member growers, and their families, offering a variety of savings and loan products to its 1,100 members nationwide.
Members must vote using the paper ballot in person.
Merrimack Valley Credit Union and Bridgewater Credit Union officially merged on Feb. 1. The combined credit union now serves more than 82,000 members in the northern and southern regions through a network of 10 branch locations. John J. Howard became the new president & CEO of the combined organization. Peter Matthews retired after 16 years at the helm.
For more information, visit mvcu.com and oceansprayfecu.com.
Local boxers win their professional fights
HAVERHILL — Boxers Brendon Simonds and Harry Gigliotti of Haverhill, both won their fights in the second Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular, which was held Nov. 27 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.
Gigliotti won a unanimous decision against pro-debuting Robert Bricks of New York in a four-round welterweight fight.
Simonds won a unanimous decision over New York’s Ian Beatease, also in a four-round welterweight fight. This was Simonds’ last professional fight.
Gigliotti trains at Haverhill Downtown Boxing, where Simonds volunteers as a trainer.
For more information about Haverhill Downtown Boxing and its programs for inner-city youths, call Ray Hebert at 978-420-9718.
Church holds “Blue” Christmas service
LONDONDERRY — Londonderry United Methodist Church, 258 Mammoth Road, will hold a Blue Christmas Service, Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. for individuals who are having difficulties getting into the holiday spirit due to death of a loved one, separation or divorce, family crisis, job loss, et cetera. This can be a very isolating and depressing time, and every song and greeting is just a reminder of grief and struggle. Stephen Ministers (trained care-givers who provide confidential, Christian care to individuals who are struggling with life's challenges) will be on hand to offer an extra shoulder, should one feel the need to lean on someone. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit londonderryumc.org/ministries.
Chanukah events planned
ANDOVER — Temple Emanuel in Andover will hold two Chanukah events that are open to the public: A Chanukah night of music is Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. featuring Cantor Idan, sololist Gitit Shoval, the Abbas, the Soul Sisters, the temple's Youth singers and special guests, North Andover High School's "Scarlett and Black" singers. Enjoy latkes and "Kane's Donuts" Sufganiyot!
A sisterhood family Chanukah party is Sunday, Dec. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Members of A Broadway Kids Company will lead in family friendly entertainment including karaoke, games, and telling of the Chanukah story, in a fun, interactive way. Lunch, crafts, games and raffles.
Cost is $18 for Sisterhood member household, $20 for non-Sisterhood member household and $5 for each additional person.
Temple Emanuel is located at 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover.
Whittier Tech chorus to perform winter concert
HAVERHILL — The Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School chorus will perform a free winter concert Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at the school, 115 Amesbury Line Road. The public is invited.
The 24-member chorus will perform a number of holiday songs and will be accompanied by student and faculty musicians playing guitars, keyboards and drums.
"There is some beautiful music being made,” said Linda Urban, music director. "We invite everyone to come out and join us. It’s a great way to relax and enjoy the holiday spirit."
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the chorus has worked hard to learn and perfect the songs they will perform.
"Their concert on Thursday will be a wonderful way to celebrate the winter holidays," she said.
Methuen police host annual toy drive
METHUEN — The Methuen Police Department is hosting its annual toy drive to benefit children in need this holiday season.
Methuen police are working with Debbie’s Treasure Chest, which provides aid and support to families in need during the holidays. This year Debbie's Treasure Chest has received close to 1,000 wishes.
Last year, police and community members donated approximately 2,100 toys and granted 820 wishes to children in Methuen and throughout the Merrimack Valley. The department is hoping to match, or exceed, those numbers.
A “giving tree,” decorated with snowball-shaped tags holding one child’s wish for a toy, is set up in the roll call room at the Methuen Police Department.
Current and former members of the department are invited to select a tag from the tree, fill out their information in the log sheet (located in a black binder next to the tree), purchase the gift requested and return the unwrapped toy to the tree.
All types of toys for boys and girls of all ages will be accepted, but food items cannot be accepted.
Community members who would like to donate to the toy drive can do so from now through Dec. 23 by bringing new, unopened and unwrapped toys to the Methuen Police Department, 90 Hampshire St. A drop-box is in the lobby of the station.
Toys will be presented to various social service agencies on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the event center at Everett Mills, 15 Union St., Lawrence.
NECC Jazz/Rock Ensemble to perform
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College’s jazz/rock ensemble’s December concert will feature favorites composed by Bill Withers, Sonny Rollins, and others as well as original student work. Free and open to the public, the “night club style” performance will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, beginning at 7 p.m., in the Hartleb Technology Center, Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
The title of the performance — “Instruments in a New Voice”— describes how the group is taking traditional and standard repertoire and giving it their "unique interpretation," according to David Garcia, associate professor of music and director of the ensemble. For example, the group is linking Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with Herbie Hancock’s "Chameleon."
For more information about NECC's music certificate or degree programs, visit necc.mass.edu.
For more information about this event or for sign language requests, contact Garcia at dgarcia@necc.mass.edu.