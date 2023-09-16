NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Merchants Association Fall Festival is returning next weekend for its 12th year with performers, pumpkin decorating, food trucks and more.
The free one-day event on Saturday, Sept. 23, allows visitors to enjoy a fall day on the Common in North Andover, while exploring over 120 local businesses and artisans. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a great way for the community to come together and just enjoy a nice fall day and support local businesses and artisans,” said Kate Rozzi, director of operations.
Local merchants that will be present include Brick Piggy Pottery, Michele Elliott Designs, Freshie Face Skincare, Soney Bees LLC and KRM Chocolates.
“We have more vendors than we had last year,” Rozzi said. “It gives small businesses a chance to put themselves in front of the community and maybe reach people they wouldn’t be able to.”
Green Apple Café, at 57 Water St., will offer pastries and sandwiches. Joe Fish, at 1120 Osgood St., will serve clam chowder and lobster rolls. Mr. Petisco, at 85 Main St., will provide Brazilian street food.
Brown & Budnick, at 1794 Bridge St., will share steak tips, burgers, hot dogs and sausages. The Baked Bagel Café, at 133 Main St., will serve bagel chips. and dessert treats will be offered by It’s All Good In The Kitchen, at 119 Main St.; Uncle Joey’s Cannoli’s; Mike & Ant’s; and Dean’s Concessions.
Juggler Bryson Lang will preform at 11:30 a.m., followed by an Anna and Elsa sing-a-long and meet and greet at 1 p.m.
Local dance studios, including the North Andover School of Dance, and martial art academies, like Middleton U.S. Taekwondo and Cervizzi’s Martial Arts Academy, will also be performing and demonstrating their talents throughout the day.
Children will be able to decorate pumpkins, create sand art, and play games to win prizes.
“It’s just great to see all of the families there and people of all ages together on the Common, whether they’re shopping or eating the food or the kids doing the crafts,” Rozzi said. “Everyone just seems to have fun.”
