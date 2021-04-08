SALEM, N.H. – A limited number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available Sunday, April 11, at state-run clinics in Salem, Concord and Newington, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
The state decided to open the sites for a special day after appointments at the Speedway Supersite in Loudon became fully booked.
Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time.
A total of 4,500 appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments remain available for individuals to schedule by registering at vaccines.nh.gov or scheduling through an existing VINI account. Those with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at these clinics Sunday in their VINI account.
To find the locations, individuals should search:
– Concord, NH or 03301
– Newington, NH or 03081
– Salem, NH or 03073
The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is only available to individuals 18 older.