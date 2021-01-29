ALBANY, N.Y. - The state significantly undercounted COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, with new data showing the actual number may be as much as 50% higher, the attorney general said Thursday.
Attorney General Letitia James said early evidence shows many nursing home patients who died from COVID-19 after being transferred to hospitals were not tallied. A report released by her office blamed weak oversight by the state Department of Health for slowing efforts to improve conditions at the facilities.
The report prompted numerous Republicans to call for the resignation of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. Members of the state's congressional delegation are calling for a federal investigation as well as hearings.
The Health Department now says 12,743 nursing home patients in New York have died from COVID-19. Earlier this week, it pegged the total at 8,677.
The attorney general also pointed to inaccurate information filed by nursing homes, which are licensed by the state.
Zucker said the report merely reflects differences in how deaths from COVID-19 are tabulated but does not affect the total.
His response also included a swipe at former President Donald Trump, saying the report shows how "recurring problems in nursing homes and by facility operators resulted from a complete abdication by the Trump administration of its duty to manage this pandemic."
For the past 10 months, New York nursing homes have received special legal protection for the care they provide during the pandemic. James said it's time to end those protections to make the industry accountable.
Her report pointed out that death totals were highest in facilities with the least staffing. In violation of infection control protocols, some homes directed staffers to work consecutive shifts, even when they were ill or "met quarantine criteria," the report found.
James said an investigation will continue, focusing specifically on more than 20 nursing homes.
"It is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” she said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has praised Zucker and dismissed suggestions the nursing home deaths was undercounted. When a television reporter suggested in November the true total was higher, Cuomo said, "I hear people say there is life on Mars."
In a blistering statement, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said the report shows a "massive corruption and coverup scandal at the highest level of New York state government." She urged the U.S. Justice Department and state attorney general to issue subpoenas for communications from Cuomo and his staff.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, told the Hearst Newspapers bureau in Washington, D.C., the report is "deeply disturbing."
The senator said she will ask the Senate Aging Committee to organize hearings aimed at formulating new protections for elderly Americans.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.