BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) invites students statewide to submit contest applications to name 12 state-owned snowplows that will be in service for the 2022-2023 winter.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Submit applications online at www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2022-23.
There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school. The contest winners are anticipated to be announced on Jan. 6 and will be invited to participate in a scheduled snowplow unveiling event. Each winning classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies.
A selection panel will choose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: Kindergarten through grade 4, and grades 5 through 8.
Christmas concerts at West Church this weekend
HAVERHILL — West Church at 767 Broadway will hold free Christmas music concerts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Musicians, children and adult choirs from the church and the Choral Majority chorus will be performing Christmas carols, traditional favorites and gospel music.
In lieu of admission, please bring a nonperishable food item for the church’s Family Kitchen Ministry. Visit westchurch.org/events.
Holiday Pops concert is this weekend in Salem, N.H.
SALEM, N.H. — The New Hampshire Philharmonic will hold its Holiday Pops concert Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec 18 at 2 p.m. at the Siefert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive.
The event will include a raffle for a seven night stay (March 23-30, 2024) at the Mystic Dunes Resort in Celebration, Florida. Only 200 tickets will be sold at $100 each. For more information visit www.nhphil.org/raffle-info.
The show will feature Christmas carol sing-alongs, classical and popular holiday favorites, and a visit by Santa. For tickets or more information, visit nhpo.booktix.com/view/32/e7e4e34e91dc9cae.
The orchestra is also offering live digital streaming tickets for its Sunday afternoon performances.
Free Christmas concert planned for Saturday
PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Performing Arts Center on Greenough Road will hold its annual free concert Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 2 p.m.
The event will begin with a Tuba Christmas and anyone who plays a tuba or euphonium – any age and any skill level – is invited to join in. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. and the registration fee is $10, which includes a pizza lunch. Following the Tuba Celebration, The Timberlane Jazz Band will perform. Other ensembles will be joining in during the afternoon.
The audience is urged to stay for a performance by the Timberlane Community Concert Band, which is comprised of 50 volunteer musicians. Conductors for the day are Anthony DiBartolomeo, John Mainella, and Gilbert Lapointe.
Resident members chosen for 400 Great Pond Road Committee
NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board, during its Nov. 28 meeting, announced that residents Gerald Brecher, Norma Lochmann and Guillermo Vicens were chosen as resident members of the new 400 Great Pond Road Steering Committee.
They will be joined by nine town staff members who had already been chosen.
The committee will be tasked with providing a recommendation to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues detailing the best option for reusing the property at 400 Great Pond Road. The committee must submit its recommendation by March 4, 2023.
Haverhill City Hall Holiday Open House is Dec. 20
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini invites members of the public to his annual Holiday Open House Tuesday, Dec. 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in his office at City Hall, 4 Summer St.
Enjoy holiday music performed by Haverhill High School’s chorus, Refreshments will be served.
