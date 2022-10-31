METHUEN — With heating bills expected to skyrocket by as much as 66%, National Grid recently invested $1 million to assist customers and small business owners across the Bay State.
“Such increases would be catastrophic to our most vulnerable citizens: our seniors and others living on fixed incomes,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “The more sources of assistance for those with the potential to be hit hardest by these increases, the better.”
The City Council, during its Oct. 17 meeting, approved the mayor’s resolution to allocate $400,000 to establish a home heating fuel assistance program for qualifying residents. The program will take effect on Dec. 1 and will continue through April 30, 2023.
The funds from National Grid will be distributed to residents through the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund and the United Way.
“The impacts of the global energy crisis will be felt across Massachusetts this winter and will undoubtedly affect more customers than ever before,” said Stephen Woerner, president of National Grid, New England. “This new grant funding is one of many ways we are committed to reaching every corner of the state to provide additional support to our valued customers this winter. I am grateful to our strong community partners for helping us make this happen.”
Marie McCabe, chairwoman of the 2022-23 Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund campaign, said the organization is a viable alternative for residents who do not qualify for state or federal aid.
“Those in need can apply for assistance at any local Salvation Army Community Center,” she said. “National Grid’s contribution to these funds will help speed assistance to people and communities grappling with their energy bills.”
Applications for assistance will be available online starting Nov. 1. The United Way also has a referral hotline available by calling 211.
In addition to the new winter relief package, National Grid will continue its Winter Customer Savings Initiative.
