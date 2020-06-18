About 8,000 National Grid customers in sections of North Andover, South Lawrence and Haverhill were without power around noon Thursday, but as of 1 p.m. that number was down to about 2,800 customers.
According to a National Grid map, the outage affected the North Andover areas of North Andover High School, Lake Cochichewick, Lawrence Municipal Airport, Den Rock Park, Shawsheen Village and Merrimack College, as well as several smaller pockets in the town, and sections of South Lawrence near Lawrence High School and Colonial Heights.
Power was also out to a few homes in the Bradford section of Haverhill near the North Andover line, but was quickly restored, National Grid said.
Power to all other customers is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m., according to National Grid.
The company said the outage was caused by a problem with a utility pole in the Holt Road area of North Andover, off Route 125. No other details about the cause were available.
