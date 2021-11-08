Civilian drivers have been secured to enable 13 school districts to transport their own students and the National Guard has completed a rare mission -- stepping in to drive school buses in communities that had struggled to secure qualified personnel.
The Baker administration on Monday afternoon said 200 National Guard drivers had driven school buses nearly 330,000 miles, making about 15,000 student pickups and dropoffs. The Guard provided school transportation support in Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, Revere, Woburn, and Worcester and the Wachusett region.
"The Commonwealth is grateful to the men and women of the Massachusetts National Guard for answering the call and supporting the safe transportation of students in communities across Massachusetts," Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. "By working collaboratively with local districts who requested assistance, the Guard was able to provide critical school transportation support at a time when schools, students and families needed it most."