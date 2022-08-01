HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department will host National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
All are invited to this event, which will include free hot dogs and hamburgers, face painting, a magic show, demonstrations, basketball tournaments, live music, a state police helicopter fly by, ice cream and a water park.
Since its inception in 1984, National Night Out has served as a time to try and make neighborhoods safer by promoting partnerships between police and the community, neighborhood camaraderie and awareness of police programs in the community, including anti-crime and drug abuse prevention efforts.
