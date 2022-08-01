Night out

In this 2017 file photo Haverhill police Animal Control officer, Brad DiCenzo and senior officer Michelle Hamel Cannon display a Reticulated Python. National Night Out in 2022 will be held on August 2. 

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department will host National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.

All are invited to this event, which will include free hot dogs and hamburgers, face painting, a magic show, demonstrations, basketball tournaments, live music, a state police helicopter fly by, ice cream and a water park.

Since its inception in 1984, National Night Out has served as a time to try and make neighborhoods safer by promoting partnerships between police and the community, neighborhood camaraderie and awareness of police programs in the community, including anti-crime and drug abuse prevention efforts.

