Derry, Pelham and Salem will host National Night Out events on Aug. 1.
Join the Derry police, fire, and parks and recreation departments at MacGregor Park for lawn games, snacks and live music. The event will run from 6-9 p.m. and more information about it can be found at derrynh.org/police-department.
Pelham’s National Night Out will be from 5-8 p.m. on the Village Green. The evening will feature food, a meet-and-greet with police officers, a tour of the police department, games, a dunk tank, and cars and trucks. For more information, visit pelhampolice.com
The Salem Police Department will host its National Night Out at the police department, 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway, starting at 5 p.m.
There will be demonstrations with police motorcycles, the k-9 unit, tasers, and vehicle extrication. There will also be food available, like hot-dogs, hamburgers, mac and cheese, and lemonade, as well as other fun activities like a petting zoo, facepainting and live music.
Visit townofsalemnh.org/police-department for more information.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Celebrate the '80s in Kingston
KINGSTON — Kingston Recreation will hold a 1980s night on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Drafthouse, 22 Main St.
There will be music and karaoke, free swag and a contest for the best outfit. Prizes will include $500 for first place.
This is a private event with a maximum of 100 people. Pre-register and pay with Paul Butler by emailing kingston.recreation24@gmail.com or call 603-531-3337.
Theatre announces new season
DERRY – The Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy has announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season.
Performers include the Beatles cover band Yesterday and Today; the Hit Men of Country covering Nashville’s finest; rock and roll stylings at Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll; Forbidden Broadway’s comedic rendition of popular showtunes; and a partnership with Symphony NH, the Granite State’s premiere orchestra.
There will be family fun shows around the holidays, like Rockapella and Christmas with the Celts, as well as a St. Patrick’s Day show with Irish folk band JigJam and circus shows Cirque Us and 360 ALLSTARS.
For details and tickets, visit stockbridgetheatre.com or call 603-437-5210.
Bluegrass at Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD — Lovers of home-style folk, spicy rock, and classic bluegrass style music won’t want to miss the first appearance of the Chickenshack Bluegrass Band at Meetinghouse Park on Tuesday, July 25, starting at 6 p.m. as part of the summer concert series sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV.
The five-piece band with four lead singers offers sounds of rock, folk and country — all with classic bluegrass flavor.
Blankets, chairs and picnic lunches are welcome. Moo’s Famous Homemade Ice Cream will be on site selling their popular ice cream flavors.
Leashed dogs on the perimeter of the park are welcome. For more information, call 603-560-5069 or visit hampsteadconcerts.com.
Family fun day in Salem
SALEM — Kids of all ages can have fun meeting with different characters, playing games, and eating good food at Field of Dreams’ Family Fun Day.
Field of Dreams, a non-profit park at 48 Geremonty Drive, is hosting the family fun day on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event has a schedule of meet-and-greets with different characters, including the Little Mermaid and Rapunzel, Elsa and Anna, Spiderman and Spider Gwen, and a stormtrooper with Darth Vader.
There will also be a petting farm, a rock climbing wall, touch-a-truck, face painting, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and a DJ spinning music. Food trucks from Texas roadhouse, The Gyro Spot, Buxton’s Pizza and others will be available around the park.
Everything is included in the price for tickets, at $8 for a single admission for visitors ages 3 and older, or $30 for a family four pack.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fieldofdreamsnh.org.
