National Weather Service: Warm weather deters ice, snow expected later this week

Across the region, slick icy roads caused a slow early morning commute on Tuesday.
A car accident on Insterstate 93 southbound at Exit 42 — Dascomb Road — closed the left lane of the highway for 45 minutes at around 6 a.m., said Massacussets State Trooper Antonio Harris. Only one car was involved, and the driver was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, he said.
No other major accidents were reported in the area. However, in Salem, the Department of Public Works warned people to "slow down," according to a post to social media. Departent workers were out at 2:30 a.m. salting the roads, but warned there could be re-freezing especially in the early dark morning hours.
During the day, temperatures warmed to the high 30s by mid-morning, which was unusually warm for this time of year, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
As the temperatures warmed, local officials in Pelham warned about standing water in the road as rain and melted ice collected.
Overall, the Merrimack Valley saw about half an inch of rain throughout the morning, and there was no ice accumulation, Gaucher said. Overnight temperatures were expected to dip back into the teens, he warned, which may be some re-freezing for any untreated surfaces.
Ice stayed mostly in the western part of the state, he said, because the temperatures were warmer than expected in the northeastern part of the state. Wednesday is set to be sunny and in the high 20s and snow will come back into the area Thursday and Friday, he said.
"Our temperatures are pretty seasonable overnight in the teens and during the day in the upper 20s and low 30s," Gaucher said.
Overall in the valley temperatures are going to stay around average for this time of year, he said. The northeast is not going to see the weather from the south, which includes more fridged temperatures, come north, he said.