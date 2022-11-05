Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Teagan, who has described himself as a backer of the anti-government, pro-gun extremist movement called the boogaloo, has been arrested by the FBI in Detroit. Teagan was expected to appear Wednesday to face federal charges.