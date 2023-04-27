WASHINGTON (AP) — No honking geese are likely to interrupt his speeches this time.
As President Joe Biden seeks a second term, he won’t have to depend on glitchy Zoom connections, or deliver remarks in largely vacant theaters with attendees in chairs ringed by circle markings on the floor to ensure enough social distancing. His advisors won’t scrutinize the 1918 flu outbreak for clues on pandemic-era voting.
With the country increasingly back to normal, Biden can fly to crowded campaign events on Air Force One, make policy announcements from the Rose Garden and shape not only the presidential race but global affairs with his actions.
Just as the 2024 campaign will be vastly different from the coronavirus-marred 2020 edition, Biden won’t be able to hold on to the White House by running in the same way he won it three years ago. Virtual events offered from a basement rec room he converted into a studio in his Delaware home and avoiding travel for months at a stretch won’t cut it this time.
A return to more typical campaign rhythms presents both opportunities and potential challenges for Biden.
